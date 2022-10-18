Rainbow Fentanyl In Halloween Candy Baskets, The Newest Spooky Scare

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is just around the corner and while parents and kids are deciding what costume to wear, others are looking into the newest Halloween hazards.

Wethers that’s how to watch for people dressed in costume looking to commit a crime or contaminated Halloween candy.

Parents are aware of the old trend of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars, but this year a new concern has arisen among some with a new alleged threat.

Parents are concerned with “rainbow fentanyl” getting into Halloween baskets, NBC News reports.

In August 2022, drug enforcement authorities warned that pills containing fentanyl were being manufactured in various colors.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said, “Rainbow fentanyl – fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes – is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults.”

The bright color pill is a poly to target young adults and has been seized in 21 states in the colorful presentation, she said.

DEA Administrator Milgram also said traffickers even nickname the pill after real candy calling it “Sweet Tarts” and “Skittles.”

Many parents nationwide are taking precautions. Some say the best way to protect their child is by not letting them go trick-or-treating at all this year.

But fear not.. while people may not be giving out the rainbow-colored pill as candy for a sick joke, some news outlets are claiming there is no threat.

Parents should always be aware of the Halloween dangers, and research safety tips in an effort to keep the spooky spirit alive.

