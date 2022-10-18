Nicki Minaj Clarifies Using “Karen” After Latto Feud

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

There was a ton of back and forth Twitter drama with Latto and Nicki Minaj stemming from “Big Energy” being in a rap category and not “Super Freaky Girl”. Well in the midst of all the back & forth Nicki Minaj referred to Latto as a “Karen” which cause a lot of controversy considering Latto is biracial. However despite how social media may have taken that Nicki is now clarifying her use of the term. During an IG live Nicki said,

“Being a Karen is more about being manipulative and being passive aggressive,”

“This is a great example if you think about it. [A person] knows that when that white police officer comes, he gone arrest that Back man because there’s already a stereotype of the Black man. So, she can easily pretend to be innocent and sweet in front of the cop because she knows that cop don’t like that Black man either.“