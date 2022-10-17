Beware: Tow Truck Car Thieves Are Back It Again In The District

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not over! The Tow truck car thieves are still out there in D.C. as another case is being investigated by the police. So far this year over 2,700 cars have been stolen in D.C. which is about the same as this time last year. Recently a Northeast D.C. resident said his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 am on the 1000 block of 48th Street.

Also a couple in Southeast’s car was stolen the same way in December 2021, as well as a woman’s Corvette in Georgetown in February this year and a man’s brand-new hybrid Honda Accord was stolen outside of his home in August in Southeast. There hasn’t been any updates on arrests or suspects by the DC police.

source: fox5

