Rihanna is trending for three major reasons right now. The Fenty Beauty billionaire and artist shared a seductive clip showcasing her recently released Fenty Eau De Parfum; which sparked rumors about new music on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack; and a new avatar on her Tik Tik profile. And Rihanna Navy is officially going up.

In case you missed it, Ri Ri took to her social media page to promote her new scent with the caption “smell me.” On the Fenty website, Rihanna revealed the inspiration behind the scent. “What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This isn’t about a fantasy—I wanted to experience truth. Fenty Eau de Parfum is for remembering what’s real. I made a fragrance for myself and am now sharing it with you. You never forget it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj0pFmpJQp-/

According to HitsDailyDouble, Rihanna reportedly recorded two. new tracks for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

And the third reason?! The Bad Gal changed her Tik Tok avatar to a photo that suggests new music.

In related Rihanna news, the lingerie founder also announced the fourth annual Fenty Fashion Show with a sexy trailer and the caption, “VOLUME MF FOUR .”

It costs $140 to smell like Rihanna.

Rihanna Drops Sexy Perfume Teaser; Sparks New Music Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com