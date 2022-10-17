Apple Fined 19 Miilion For Not Selling iPhones With Chargers

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

It looks like folks are officially sick of Apple and not giving proper charging equipment for their iPhones. Despite Apple’s decision to stop including a charger with new iPhones to reportedly cut down on the amount of electronic and packaging waste the world produces, folks aint hearing it! A Brazilian court fined Apple $19 million and ruled that battery chargers must come with new iPhones sold in the country.

Whats crazy is this isn’t the first time Apple has been fined in Brazil for not including a charger, this same thing happened in March last year a $2 million fine was issued because the iPhone 12 didn’t include a charger. You would think Apple would just give in and throw in charges! I guess we shall see.