Apple Fined 19 Miilion For Not Selling iPhones With Chargers

iPhone 13

Source: Apple / Apple iPhone 13

 

It looks like folks are officially sick of Apple and not giving proper charging equipment for their iPhones. Despite Apple’s decision to stop including a charger with new iPhones to reportedly cut down on the amount of electronic and packaging waste the world produces, folks aint hearing it! A Brazilian court fined Apple $19 million and ruled that battery chargers must come with new iPhones sold in the country.

Whats crazy is this isn’t the first time Apple has been fined in Brazil for not including a charger, this same thing happened in March last year a $2 million fine was issued because the iPhone 12 didn’t include a charger. You would think Apple would just give in and throw in charges! I guess we shall see.

