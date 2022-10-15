HomePersia's Picks

Kanye West Set To Appear On “Drink Champs” This Weekend

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

 

Despite Lebron James and Maverick Carter’s The Shop deciding not to air Kanye West’s episode due to his reported insensitive comments, Ye has decided to head to another platform. Ye will be appearing on Drink Champs, Noreaga  teased the upcoming episode & said “I’m done I’m with the BS I’m with @mysonnenygeneral and @tamikadmallory until freedom,”“But tomorrow 9pm u get to hear @kanyewest uncut on drinkchamps right after Boosie 9pm!!! @revolttv.”

I’m not sure who this will go but knowing Ye and seeing the tease this will absolutely be the talk of the weekend.

Close