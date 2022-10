Kanye West Set To Appear On “Drink Champs” This Weekend

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Despite Lebron James and Maverick Carter’s The Shop deciding not to air Kanye West’s episode due to his reported insensitive comments, Ye has decided to head to another platform. Ye will be appearing on Drink Champs, Noreaga teased the upcoming episode & said “I’m done I’m with the BS I’m with @mysonnenygeneral and @tamikadmallory until freedom,”“But tomorrow 9pm u get to hear @kanyewest uncut on drinkchamps right after Boosie 9pm!!! @revolttv.”

I’m not sure who this will go but knowing Ye and seeing the tease this will absolutely be the talk of the weekend.