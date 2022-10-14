Ginuwine Passes Out Rehearsing An Underwater Magic Stunt With “Magic With the Stars”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ginuwine passed out while rehearsing an underwater magic stunt with performer Criss Angel.

The singer was practicing for The CW’s “Magic With the Stars” underwater stunt while holding his breath inside a glass cube. Ginuwine then slammed the sides to signal his distress and staffers had to help save him before things got worse.

Sources report that he was carried off unconscious but later made a full recovery.

“It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight,” a source said. “In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.

“Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears,” the source added.

Though he didn’t do well with the rehearsal, he went on to do the show to conquer one of his fears.

“Ginuwine is okay and he made a full recovery,” Ginuwine’s rep said. “He was conquering a fear. Fortunately everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.”

“Magic With the Stars” is set to premiere on October 22.

