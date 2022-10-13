Latest Herschel Walker Polls Show Tighter Race Heading Into Georgia Senate Debate Against Warnock

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Despite a series of bombshell revelations that would typically dismantle any normal political campaign — or, because of it — the race for U.S. Senate in Georgia is as tight as it’s ever been ahead of what is shaping up to be the one and only debate featuring both major party nominees.

According to the most recent polling in the Senate race in Georgia, Democrat and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his lead over Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the slim margins of error in multiple new polls suggest the race is in a tight deadlock less than 30 days out from Election Day.

According to polling conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia News Collaborative, as of Wednesday, Warnock was clinging to a lead of just 3 percentage points over Walker, whose personal life has been reported on extensively to reveal lies and apparent hypocrisies when it comes to his extremely conservative political stances.

Warnock registered 46% of support in the poll compared to Walker’s 43%. However, the poll had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, suggesting voters are split between the two candidates.

Another new poll, also released on Wednesday, gave more of an edge to Warnock.

The Quinnipiac poll showed Warnock’s support sitting at 52% to Walker’s 46%. But the poll also went much deeper than the survey conducted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia News Collaborative and provided a glimpse into how voters feel about certain characteristics displayed by the candidates.

In particular, the Quinnipiac poll found that as many as 57% of respondents believe that Walker is dishonest, up to 58% of respondents said he lacked leadership qualities and about 50% doubted he cared about “average Georgians.”

While Walker was born in Georgia, his primary residence for many years has been in Texas.

Overall, the Quinnipiac poll found that 50% of respondents view Warnock favorably while just 39% see Walker in the same light.

The margin of error in Quinnipiac’s poll is similar to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia News Collaborative’s poll at 2.9%.

Friday night’s debate between Walker and Warnock could provide the boost each candidate needs to separate himself from the other. That is especially true being just one week removed from an onslaught of bad publicity for Walker, including his outspoken son attacking him as a philandering absentee father.

In addition to credible reports about Walker — who describes himself as “pro-life” on his campaign website — urging and paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, Black people in his Georgia hometown of Wrightsville have been adamant about not supporting his Senate candidacy.

With that said, pro-life conservatives have been willing to overlook Walker’s apparent hypocritical indiscretions so long as he wins his race and helps Republicans regain control of the U.S. Senate.

