HomePersia's Picks

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Cancer Scare

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Khloe Kardashian

Source: (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank) / (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

Khaloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram that she recently experienced a pretty scary time after what she thought was just a zit ended up being a tumor. Khloe posted  a picture of her face bandaged captioning,

After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit,” she wrote alongside a photo of her bump, “I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.” While doctors said it was incredibly rare for someone at her age Khloe says,

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” she shared. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

Thankfully Khloe says that her doctor was able to remove everything and she is now in the healing process.

Close