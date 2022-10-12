Khloe Kardashian Reveals Cancer Scare

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Khaloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram that she recently experienced a pretty scary time after what she thought was just a zit ended up being a tumor. Khloe posted a picture of her face bandaged captioning,

After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit,” she wrote alongside a photo of her bump, “I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.” While doctors said it was incredibly rare for someone at her age Khloe says,

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” she shared. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

Thankfully Khloe says that her doctor was able to remove everything and she is now in the healing process.