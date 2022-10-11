Mary J. Blige Performs In A Black And Gold Matthew Reisman Look And We’re In Love

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is still reminding us why she’s the fashion queen during her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!

Earlier today, the Queen of R&B took to Instagram to show her followers her latest ensemble from her tour stops and this look is everything. In the photos, the Grammy-Award-Winning artist was spotted wearing a black and gold designer ensemble that fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and toned legs. The Matthew Reisman look featured a long sleeved black body suit with a gold chain ensemble on top. She paired the look with matching chaps that exposed her thighs and cakes. As for her accessories, she added gold jewelry, rocking gold bracelets, a gold necklace and gold earrings and wore black stunner shades as she posed for her impromptu IG Photo shoot. As for her hair, she wore her signature blonde locs long in a crimped style with a slicked back bun at the top and the rest of her hair down in the back.

“We f cked up the night!!!!! #GoodMorningGorgeousTour @sterlingpics” the beauty captioned the Instagram photo set for her 6 million followers.

Check out the stunning photo set below.

She just doesn’t miss! Beauties, are you heading to see Mary’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour?

