92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Wayans family is coming back to television. Damon Wayans Sr. and his son Damon Wayans Jr. will star in an upcoming father-son comedy sitcom on CBS.

Spotted on Deadline, the untitled show will see the two reunite on the small screen following guest appearances on each other’s multi-cam comedy sitcoms.

Per Deadline:

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star in a father-son multi-camera comedy. CBS is developing the untitled project, co-written by the elder Wayans and former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench.

The comedy revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans), who has to drag his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm and none of his drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40.

Wayans, Hench and Wayans Jr. executive produce. CBS Studios, where Wayans Jr.’s Two Shakes Entertainment has been based since its launch, is the studio.

Damon Wayans Jr. & Wayans Sr. Starring In Their Own Sitcom Was A Long Time Coming

The yet-to-be-named show will mark Damon Wayan’s big return to network comedy since ABC’s My Wife and Kids, which he co-created, executive produced, and starred in. The show was a hit and would last for five seasons from 2001-05.

My Wife and Kids is also the first show multi-cam show his son Damon Wayans Jr. appeared in, landing a major recurring role. The nepotism we like to see.

Wayans Jr. would star in his single-camera comedies, Happy Endings and New Girl before landing his own CBS multi-camera sitcom Happy Together.

Happy Together only lasted a season, but fans got a taste of what the father-son sitcom starring the Wayans would look like because Wayans Sr. guest starred as Wayans Jr.’s father in the episode “Like Father, Like Son.”

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Nepotism We Like: Damon Wayans Sr. & Damon Wayans Jr. Will Star In Their Own CBS Multi-Cam Comedy Sitcom was originally published on cassiuslife.com