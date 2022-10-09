‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Kanan & Jukebox Grow Tired of Thier Mommas & Marvin Is In Big Trouble

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kanan and Jukebox are officially tired of their mommas, Crown Camacho is STILL haunting Lou Lou, and Marvin is in big trouble for the sloppy hit that went down on this week’s episode of Raising Kanan.

Raq Tells Paloma To Stop Sleeping With Kanan

Last week, Kanan’s girlfriend, Corrine, ran to Raq after she caught Kanan and her mom, Paloma, in bed together. Wasting no time, Raq ran to the projects to tell Paloma to stop sleeping with her son, and if she didn’t, Raq would come back, and next time she won’t be using her words.

Raq also exposes Paloma revealing she is notorious for sleeping with younger men in her projects, so maybe there are no ulterior motives, and Paloma was just a big horny older woman.

Paloma got the message and agreed with Raq. Kanan’s N-word-abusing homie Famous, who is skipping school, peeps the entire exchange going down before getting seen by Raq, who tells him to take his sorry behind to school.

Kanan shows up at Famous’ apartment, and his buddy wastes no time filling him in on what happened between Paloma and Raq. Kanan quickly dashes down the hall to speak with Paloma, and she spooks the hell out of her as she tells Kanan they can no longer mess around despite his best efforts.

Kanan is upset with Raq telling her she had no right to press Paloma, but Raq is not here for her son having a sexual relationship with an older woman. This thinking is strange because she has no issues with Kanan selling drugs or shooting cops.

They Tried To Pray The Gay Out of Jukebox

As quickly as the relationship between Jukebox and long-lost mother Kenya developed, it ended just as fast. Last week, we saw how backward the church Jukebox’s mom, Kenya, was a part of during a bible study session where the teacher shunned homosexuality.

Jukebox questioned herself and even went on a date with a young man from the church, revealing she is bisexual, but that didn’t stop Kenya from doing too damn much.

When Jukebox shows up at her momma’s apartment, she is stunned to see there are members of the church waiting for her. The weird intervention turns out to be a sick exorcism as they try to “pray the gay” out of the young woman.

They roll a television and VCR out, playing a porno showing a heterosexual couple having sex, while the pastor beats Jukebox leading her to cry. Kenya watches as her daughter is beaten and tortured, thinking she is helping her, but she’s only leading to what made Jukebox the cold-blooded person we know her to grow up to be.

Kenya also accomplished driving her daughter back into her father, Marvin’s arms.

Kanan & Jukebox Connect With Their Fathers

While Kanan was talking with Paloma earlier, his nosy friend Famous went into his bag and read the paperwork that Howard left, showing that he is Kanan’s father.

Of course, Kanan is upset that Famous went in his backpack, but this is also the first time he sees evidence that further proves his mother is a liar.

After he argued with Raq and had a conversation with Jukebox where they both agreed their mommas are not sh*t, Kanan packed a bag so he could stay with Famous. When he arrives, Famous isn’t home, leaving Kanan no choice but to see if Howard, his daddy, will allow him to crash at his crib.

Of course, Howard says yes, and the two have a bonding moment over breakfast.

After her traumatizing experience with Kenya and members of the church, Jukebox heads back home to burn all of the dresses Kenya bought for her signifying that the relationship and version of Jukebox are dead.

Marvin spots his daughter in the backyard burning her clothes, and the two finally have a moment they desperately need. Jukebox also tells her father what Kenya did.

Jukebox and Marvin head to Kenya’s apartment to confront her, and Marvin gives his baby mama a piece of her mind. Kenya slaps Marvin, forcing Jukebox to come to her father’s rescue, and she even calls him dad.

After the incident, Jukebox and Marvin have a touching moment in the car. Marvin tells his daughter he appreciates her calling him dad again. It seems they are back on the road to having a father-daughter relationship.

Lou Lou Can’t Rid Himself of Crown Camacho’s Stench

Lou Lou got rid of his biggest roadblock in the music industry Crown Camacho, took care of his debt by partnering up with Cartier, and got the girl. But things are still not going as planned, yet.

Accompanied by his artist and lover, Zisa, they put the screw to the radio disc jockey they paid to play her records. He has no idea who he is dealing with and even asks where Camacho is. Lou Lou tells him Camacho is on vacation and threatens to kill the man if he doesn’t play Zisa’s track.

A gun placed in your mouth gets results because the following day, Lou Lou and Zisa celebrate hearing her mediocre record on the radio by having sex.

While things are looking up, a problem from down below is returning to haunt Lou Lou. Crown Camacho’s body washes ashore, and the police find it. The detective finds two business cards, one with Camacho’s name and the record label’s name.

Howard Snitches On Burke

Howard has grown tired of Burke being nosy and snooping in his business, so he does the next best thing and snitches on her to their commanding officer.

Their C.O. tells Howard that he told Burke to chill, especially after Nicole’s father accused her of being the reason his daughter died, but after Howard told him about her snooping in his files, he is fed up.

The commanding officer calls Burke into his office, and Howard lies that he doesn’t know what this impromptu meeting is about. When she walks into the office, the C.O. tells her to stop and that this is his final warning to her.

Do you think Burke listened? N O P E, she is still out here being super cop, but she’s going to learn eventually.

Marvin Is In Big Trouble

Sal is BIG MAD following the death of his son and wants to know who hired him to do the hit job and who worked with his son to carry it out. Sal learns it was the racist goon Dominique who went with his son to kill that white woman and runs to the hospital, where he is laid up for some answers.

Marvin is nervous after hearing news of the botched job, and Unique tells him that Dominique is somewhere still alive and that he needs to take care of this issue.

Speaking with Dominique, who is still alive after almost bleeding out from his gunshot wound, the goon tells Sal that it was Raq’s brother Marvin who hired Sal’s son. Sal leaves and tells his men to kill Dominique and take care of Marvin.

Marvin, Raq, Lou Lou, and Unique meet up. Unique snitches on Marvin to Raq, who is unhappy after learning about what Marvin did and wants a meeting set up with Sal and the Italians set up immediately in hopes of smoothing things over.

Raq speaks with Sal, and the mobster wants blood for blood, but Raq tells him that won’t be the case. Sal will get his revenge without Raq’s approval.

Things are looking up for Marvin, who just reconnected with his daughter, so he decides to link with the anger management class to update her on how he’s doing.

They both like each other and are having a lovely conversation before one of Sal’s men pops up and shoots at Marvin. We have no idea if Marvin caught a bullet, but this is one hell of a cliffhanger to leave us on.

