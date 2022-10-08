Ryan Destiny Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Ensemble

Ryan Destiny is definitely one of our favorite fashionistas and she recently took to Instagram this week to pose in a Lacoste look that was everything!
Check out the stunning IG Photo set below.
Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the singer as many of Ryan’s IG followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval for the fierce look. “YES MA’AM THANK YOU,” wrote one of Ryan’s 2.8 million Instagram followers while another commented, “Fineeeeeee,” and another wrote, “So beautiful!!!”
Beauties, what do you think about Ryan’s stunning look?
