Lori Harvey Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Ensemble

As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a flipped bob and rocked minimal jewelry for this look, only accessorizing the ensemble with a stud earrings as she strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out.

Taking to social media, Lori shared a few photos of her fashionable look, simply captioning the post, “Je T’aime”Check out the look below.

At this point, Lori is the Queen of Paris Fashion Week looks, just like she was the queen of New York Fashion Week only a few weeks ago! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest all-red designer look for fashion week? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

