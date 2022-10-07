Lori Harvey Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Ensemble

Lori Harvey is still making her rounds for Paris Fashion Week and was spotted out earlier this week giving us fashion envy once again in a red look that we’re swooning over!
As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a flipped bob and rocked minimal jewelry for this look, only accessorizing the ensemble with a stud earrings as she strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out.
At this point, Lori is the Queen of Paris Fashion Week looks, just like she was the queen of New York Fashion Week only a few weeks ago! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest all-red designer look for fashion week? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?
