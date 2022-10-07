Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble

Beyoncé is still celebrating the release of her latest hit album Renaissance and was recently spotted on the scene for yet another Club Renaissance party in Paris rocking a Saint Laurent ensemble that we love!
The gorgeous entertainer rocked the curve hugging, burgundy Saint Laurent look to perfection which featured a hood that she wore over her head and a criss cross neckline to create a key hole cut out at the chest. The beauty wore blinged out jewelry to compliment the look, rocking diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings. She added a matching burgundy leather trench coat and black sunnies to the look and rocked matching heels to set the entire ensemble off right.
