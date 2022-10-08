The Game Says Dr. Dre Never Gave Him A Beat In His Career

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

As of late, The Game has been making headlines for all kinds of reasons including saying Kanye did more for his career than Dr. Dre, to dropping a diss track aimed at his former label mate, Eminem.

Now it seems like Chuck Taylor might’ve thrown another personal tidbit out there aimed at his former mentor, Dr. Dre. Speaking in an interview with producer extraordinaire, Just Blaze and sneaker customizer-to-the-stars, Katty Customs, The Game revealed that though Dr. Dre oversaw the making of his classic debut album, The Documentary, he’s never gotten an actual beat from the iconic producer in his illustrious career.

Word?! How, Sway!?

When asked by Just Blaze how his relationship is these days with Dr. Dre, The Game admitted that it’s probably like “paper shredded” after his last interview when he said Kanye did more for his career than Dr. Dre ever did, and then added that though Dre signed him to Aftermath, “he wasn’t pressed to put my album out. That was 50 coming in and really like, ‘yeah, he dope as f*ck… I want him in G-Unit.” After reiterating that he didn’t want to be in G-Unit, Game revealed that “Dre didn’t do any beats on The Documentary.”

After Just Blaze said “He definitely oversaw the hell out of it, I was there,” The Game agreed. “You want Dre to oversee anything, because he’s a mastermind when it comes to that, but as far as like doing a beat for The Documentary, like, no. And I’ve never had a Dre beat in my career.”

Though Dr. Dre is credited with producing the beats for “How We Do,” and “Westside Story,” back when The Documentary released we do remember The Game saying that he went through Dre’s beats without him knowing and basically picked out tracks he wanted. So technically, we see The Game’s perspective on Dr. Dre actually doing beats for his debut album.

Still, that doesn’t mean he’s upset about anything as he says he still appreciates everything Dr. Dre did for him and that “I’m never shooting shots at Dre, I’m only telling my story. And, my bad if you’re in it, but you’re in it.”

That “paper shredded” relationship might’ve just had some lit matches thrown on it. Just sayin’…

Check out The Game’s comments on Dr. Dre around the 20-minute mark and let us know what you think about The Game’s feelings about the situation in the comments section below.

The post The Game Says Dr. Dre Never Gave Him A Beat In His Career appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

The Game Says Dr. Dre Never Gave Him A Beat In His Career was originally published on hiphopwired.com