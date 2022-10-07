92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re sending prayers to Ray J after he shared a post on Instagram insinuating suicide.

He shared a video looking like he was near a body of water with the caption “If it wasn’t 4 my kids I would jump off and die tonight”.

The entrepreneur has recently been battling to defend his reputation against the Kardashian family after Kris Jenner passed a lie detector test saying she didn’t help with promoting the infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian. Ray J went on live sharing receipts about the contracts he and the family shared and threatened to sue them.

He also has recently had marital issues with his wife, Princess Love after she demanded a divorce after the two tried to reconcile their differences.

We’re sending prayers to him and his family.

Ray J Posts & Deletes Suicidal Message On Instagram: “If It Wasn’t For My Kids I Would Jump Off & Die Tonight” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com