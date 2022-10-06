92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

This winter, two celebrated Canadian brands join forces to release an exclusive capsule collection. OVO and Canada Goose have revived their partnership for a new drop.

As per High Snobiety Drake‘s label is making sure we all are stepping into the colder temperatures in style. This week their newest capsule was revealed and it is clear the two companies opted for quantity over quantity. The capsule features elevated takes on staple outerwear items including their Banff Parka. Featuring a Canada Goose patch on the left sleeve and an OVO patch on the left breast, this piece is designed to keep you warm and protected in even the most extreme environments. The parka is the foundation of Canada Goose as a brand, beginning with the Snow Mantra Parka, the extremely warm heavy jacket created out of necessity to meet the needs of workers in the Canadian Arctic.

We also get a hooded update to their signature Freestyle Vest. With branding on both sides of the chest, this will add just the right amount of warmth and layers comfortably over anything from a turtleneck to a lightweight jacket. Lastly, we get a Wool Cap, which is constructed from Loro Piana wool, to make the cypher complete. All three items are available in their Sierra, Midnight, and Limestone colorways.

The OVO x Canada Goose capsule will be available starting October 7.

OVO And Canada Goose Revive Partnership For New Capsule Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com