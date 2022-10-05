Dess Dior On ‘The Impact Atlanta’ ‘Watch Me Grind’

The light will shine on Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey as she is one of the stars of the new BET+ series “The Impact Atlanta.” The rapper just released her latest project “Raw” featuring the track “Rich & Raw” which you can listen to below.

Dior tells DJ Misses from Posted On The Corner about what we will see from her during the 8-episode series. We may get a lot of Dess Dior in the studio grinding in “The Impact Atlanta.” Watch the interview below:

The BET+ new series “The Impact Atlanta” is set to get an inside look at the lives of rising stars Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Dionte “Tae” Gray, Lakeyah Robinson, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey as they navigate through business, music, beauty, and fashion. The show premieres on October 5th.

