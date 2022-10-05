Cinnamon, Spice & Everything Nice: Wig Color Trends For The Fall

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Gone are the days when coloring your hair meant committing to a look before loving it. These days, all it takes is a good wig to switch it up. Wigs are the perfect protective style and a great way to experiment with your hair without damage. As the temperature drops and pumpkin-flavored treats tantalize your taste buds, the fall season is also the perfect time to try out a new hair color to fit the autumn ambiance.

Brittany Johnson, licensed hairstylist, and senior content manager for Mayvenn, dropped these three major wig color trends this season.

Strawberry Blonde

That #SoftLife trend we’re seeing all over social media? Well, consider this look the perfect rose gold complement to a beautifully soft-inspired life. It’s just warm enough to work well with a variety of skin tones, but strays away from any hints of brass. To recreate this look, ask your stylist to create a strawberry blonde tone that borders on a deep pastel. For your extensions, use 27 Blonde as a base and have your stylist tone them accordingly.

Vibrant Colors

Red, Green or hot pink, pick your fighter. This rich emerald green is the perfect balance of showstopping color and a versatile jewel tone. If you’re not ready to fully commit on your own hair, use Dark Blonde extensions that have naturally warm undertones as a base and ask your stylist to deposit a true emerald green color to make the look pop.

Dark Roots

The best part about this trend is that it’s chic and low-maintenance, all at the same time. Ask your stylist to create a blended shadow root that melts into the mid-length and ends shade of your choice. Not ready to go that dark on your base? Use our Dark Blonde with Dark Root extensions to recreate this easygoing look.

