92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

This cuffing season may not be going according to plan for R&B singer Ari Lennox. The songstress drops off her latest music video for “POF” from her new critically acclaimed album, age/sex/location. Watch the video inside.

The video plays on the song title “POF,” which is an acronym for “plenty of fish.” The song details Ari’s quest for love, but notes that she hits several roadblocks in a string of awful dates. Though after many dating fails, she seemingly finds the perfect match. The date sets up a direct lead into her next video for “Hoodie,” which led to conversation for its own shocking ending.

Both singles “POF” and “Hoodie” are on Ari’s latest album, which has welcomed many praises and critical acclaim. Age/sex/location is the hotly anticipated follow-up to Ari’s acclaimed 2019 debut, Shea Butter Baby. The project, now with over 1.5 billion global streams, spawned the RIAA platinum-certified title track, featuring Dreamville label head and marquee artist J. Cole, the fan-favorite, gold-certified singles “BMO” and “Whipped Cream,” and “Up Late,”

Lennox celebrated the release of age/sex/location with her return to NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed a dazzling medley of two album tracks, “POF” and “Waste My Time,” draped in a gorgeous sparkling minidress.

The album also includes the Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox-produced “Pressure,” that hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and became her first Hot 100 hit, and fan-favorite “Queen Space,” with frequent collaborator Summer Walker. With those hits and more, age/sex/location has already surged past 150 million streams in the U.S. in its first month. Listen to the full album HERE.

Watch “POF” video below:

Watch: Cuffing Season Isn’t Going According to Plan In Ari Lennox’s “POF” Video was originally published on globalgrind.com