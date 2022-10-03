92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Gatorade‘s iconic bottle officially got an update.

With the help of some of the biggest athletes across several sports, Gatorade’s introduced the brand’s second Gx Fuel Tomorrow Collection.

The athletes joining in for the unveiling include JJ Watt, DK Metcalf, Christian Pulisic, and Lionel Messi. Each of the four major talents worked with the Gatorade design team to create their own bottle that speaks to their communities and how they inspire them both on and off the field.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt is known for how much work he puts in, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that his bottle features the words “Work” and “Dreams” plastered along it. The words also pay homage to the Wisconsin native’s foundation’s slogan, “Dream Big, Work Hard.”

“When you use my Gatorade Gx bottle, I hope you feel like you’re doing something special, using something special, working towards something special,” Watt explains.

Superstar soccer player Lionel Messi made sure his bottle paid homage to his home country of Argentina, as it bears the light blue colors in Art Deco and Art Nouveau designs synonymous with the country’s flag.

“Paying homage to my home country, and my grandmother who influenced me to play, my Gatorade Gx bottle celebrates fútbol and the impact the game has had on me and my community,” says Messi.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf chose to design his bottle as an ode to the next generation to encourage them not to shy aware from being themselves. He did so by making sure to show off his bold personality by wrapping bright colors and loud patterns around his bottle.

“A community thrives most when everyone is empowered to be their authentic selves and my hope my Gatorade Gx bottle is to inspire the next generation to embrace their individuality,” Metcalf said.

Gatorade Debuts New Gx Bottle Collaborations With Lionel Messi, JJ Watt, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com