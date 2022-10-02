92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Leah Henry’s back with a good glass from none other than Comedian, Actor, Producer, and OG Marlon Wayans. Marlon stopped by the stand to spill on his upcoming comedy show at the MGM National Habor on October 15th. The Youngest Wayans brother talked about WHEN he’ll make another White Chicks 2, His viral tik toks with his son, and Gave Nia Long some dating advice after being caught in his own cheating scandal. Lemonade Stand this is how we come back, so grab a cup, through it back, and sip on all of that!

Marlon Wayans Talks Legacy, White Chicks 2 Possibility, Gives Nia Long Cheating Advice + More! was originally published on kysdc.com