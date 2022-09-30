Guillermo del Toro Wants You To Unlock Your Fears In The Trailer For His ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’

In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, acclaimed Academy Award -winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

Guillermo Del Toro’s CABINET OF CURIOSITIES will debut Tuesday, October 25, launching a special four day, double episode Netflix & Chills Halloween event. Two all-new CABINET OF CURIOSITIES tales will debut daily through Friday, October 28, when the entire collection of eight stories will be available to Netflix members around the world.

The anthology series is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro; executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and executive produced by Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Del Toro also serves as host.

The story debut information has not yet been released so it is in alphabetical order.

THE AUTOPSY

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham ( Mythic Quest ; Homeland ; Amadeus )

; ; ) Glynn Turman ( Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Fargo; The Wire )

) Luke Roberts ( Ransom; Black Sails )

) episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman; Dark City; The Dark Knight; Batman Begins) (based on a short story by Michael Shea)

(based on a short story by Michael Shea) directed by David Prior (The Empty Man; AM1200)

DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE

Rupert Grint(Servant)

Ismael Cruz Cordova ( Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Undoing, Miss Bala )

) DJ Qualls ( Turning Point, Supernatural)

Nia Vardalos ( Love, Victor, Station 19, My Big Fat Greek Wedding )

) Tenika Davis ( Jupiter’s Legacy, Titans )

) episode written by Mika Watkins (Origin; Black Mirror; Troy: Fall of a City) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)

(based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen; Lords of Dogtown; Twilight)

GRAVEYARD RATS

David Hewlett (SEE, The Shape of Water; Stargate: Atlantis) stars in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass; Splice; Cube; Hannibal)

LOT 36

Tim Blake Nelson ( Watchmen; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs )

) Elpidia Carrillo ( Predator; Bread & Roses; Euphoria )

) Demetrius Grosse ( Fear The Walking Dead; Boon; Lovecraft Country )

) Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle; The Young Pope)

written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)

(based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

THE MURMURING