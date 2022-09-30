Guillermo del Toro Wants You To Unlock Your Fears In The Trailer For His ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’

In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.
Guillermo Del Toro’s CABINET OF CURIOSITIES will debut Tuesday, October 25, launching a special four day, double episode Netflix & Chills Halloween event. Two all-new CABINET OF CURIOSITIES tales will debut daily through Friday, October 28, when the entire collection of eight stories will be available to Netflix members around the world.
The anthology series is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro; executive produced by Academy Award winner J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also serves as co-showrunner; and executive produced by Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Del Toro also serves as host.
The story debut information has not yet been released so it is in alphabetical order.
THE AUTOPSY
- Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest; Homeland; Amadeus)
- Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Fargo; The Wire)
- Luke Roberts (Ransom; Black Sails)
- episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman; Dark City; The Dark Knight; Batman Begins) (based on a short story by Michael Shea)
- directed by David Prior (The Empty Man; AM1200)
DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE
- Rupert Grint(Servant)
- Ismael Cruz Cordova (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Undoing, Miss Bala)
- DJ Qualls (Turning Point, Supernatural)
- Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor, Station 19, My Big Fat Greek Wedding)
- Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy, Titans)
- episode written by Mika Watkins (Origin; Black Mirror; Troy: Fall of a City) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)
- directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen; Lords of Dogtown; Twilight)
GRAVEYARD RATS
- David Hewlett (SEE, The Shape of Water; Stargate: Atlantis) stars in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass; Splice; Cube; Hannibal)
LOT 36
- Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen; The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
- Elpidia Carrillo (Predator; Bread & Roses; Euphoria)
- Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead; Boon; Lovecraft Country)
- Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle; The Young Pope)
- written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)
- directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)
THE MURMURING
- Essie Davis (The Babadook)
- Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead; Penguin Bloom)
- Hannah Galway (Sex/Life)
- episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)
- directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook; The Nightingale)
THE OUTSIDE
- Kate Micucci (The Little Hours; Mom)
- Martin Starr (Silicon Valley; Party Down)
- episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll)
- directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon; The Bad Batch)
PICKMAN’S MODEL
- Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone; Westworld; The Punisher)
- Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge; Tim Burton’s Alice In Wonderland; American Gods; Back To The Future; Willard; Charlie’s Angels)
- Oriana Leman (The Whale; The Detectives)
- episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve; The Colony) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)
- directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil)
THE VIEWING
- Peter Weller (upcoming The Colosseum; Naked Lunch; Star Trek Into Darkness; Robocop)
- Eric André (The Eric Andre Show; The Righteous Gemstones)
- Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service; upcoming Rebel Moon)
- Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe; Good Girls)
- Steve Agee (Peacemaker; The Suicide Squad)
- Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key; Cult of Chucky)
- Saad Siddiqui (From Scratch; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)
- episode directed by Panos Cosmatos(Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn
Along with the trailer for the series, we got some first look photos. Let us know how you think it’s looking in the comments!
