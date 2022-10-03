Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Brunchin’ For Boobies [Enter Here]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Radio One Baltimore will be hosting The “Brunchin’ For Boobies” Luncheon at the super sexy Noir Restaurant & Lounge located at 5716 York Rd, on Sunday, October 23rd from 12p-2p! This exclusive event will feature special guests and survivors to talk about their inspirational battles against breast cancer, prevention measures, and more. We will also have music, prizes, and fantastic food. So, get your finest pink outfit ready for this one-of-a-kind event to help educate and inspire to beat breast cancer once and for all! Also, we will encourage listeners to bring a new bra to donate to a Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation. In addition, listeners are encouraged to share their Survivor stories in 50 words or less.

NOTE: All Internet registrations must be received by 11:59 pm local time on Friday, October 21, 2022 or they will be void.

Register Below For Your Chance To Win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The 92Q Brunchin for Boobies Sweepstakes ends on October 23, 2022. Subject to Official Rules.

92Q Brunchin For Boobies Official Contest Rules