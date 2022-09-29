Doechii Explains Being Genre-Free And Reclaiming The Title Of “Bitch”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

TDE broke the mold by giving us Kendrick Lamar and the Black Hippy crew, then did it again with SZA, Isaiah Rashad and SiR. Now, a new era for the label is impacting the industry by way of its genre-bending breakout star, Doechii.

Following the viral success of her hit single “Persuasive” this past spring, the 24-year-old Florida native doubled down earlier this month with the release of an official remix featuring none other than her female labelmate.

We had the pleasure of having the self-proclaimed “Swamp Princess” in the POTC studio to break down her rise in the game, what it’s like now working alongside A-list hitmakers and the process of putting together her major label debut project, she / her / black bitch. Doechii even broke down for us what it means to not only proudly use the “B” word in her album title but also reclaim it overall as a woman in complete control of her career trajectory and image.

Watch the full interview with Doechii on Posted On The Corner below:

