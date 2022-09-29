2 Men Charged For Relieving Flagrantly Tacky Brooklyn Pastor of His Jewels During Church Service

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Justice is coming to those involved in the great jewelry heist that went down during Brooklyn’s pastor Lamor Whitehead’s mid-day service.

Lamor Whitehead, the flashy and incredibly tacky servant of God is getting the justice he prayed for after he was relieved of his jewels during a live stream of his midday service. TMZ reports two men allegedly connected to the crime have been arrested and charged.

Per TMZ:

2 men from Brooklyn — Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack — were charged with armed robbery for their roles in the July 24 incident … according to Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, on Tuesday.

Peace’s statement reads, “As alleged, the defendants brought guns into a place of worship, stealing from two members of the clergy, and terrifying the congregation in the process” … adding, “to commit such an act during a religious service is incomprehensible.” According to Peace, a third suspect is still at large. Lamor Whitehead Says Healing Can Now Begin Whitehead spoke exclusively with the celebrity gossip site saying, “today is the start of healing. We will let the justice system continue to work as I continue to do what God has called me to do.” He also had something to say to people who fairly point to the pastor’s lavish lifestyle and penchant for flaunting his jewels and fancy cars, adding, “understand that I along with my family and church are the victims and not the villains.” Yeah, whatever. We hope this is the last we hear from this man. Honestly, he’s getting way too much attention anyway. This latest development comes after he put his hands on a woman during one of his live streams whom he claims was getting too close to his wife and daughter. He also got caught out here using homophobic slurs and engaging in fatphobia. That’s not what Jesus would do—just saying. — Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

