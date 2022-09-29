92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sneakerheads know the importance of stashing their grails and storing them in the best kinds of compartments to keep them clean and safe. Now there will be an new option for such tasks but it’ll cost ya a pretty penny.

Highsnobiety is reporting that Farfetch and Stadium Goods have teamed up to create the ultimate sneaker storage safe and with the help of Döttling, have constructed the ultimate luxury sneaker storage unit that will be featured in the homes of celebrity sneakerheads across the board.

The idea was shaped by Stadium Goods’ own Trophy Case, the resale store’s signature glass-fronted display that holds only its most covetable kicks, clothes, and bags.

Rather than devise some kind of fancy see-through display, Stadium Goods partnered with Döttling to create limited edition Sneaker Safes for Farfetch BEAT 004, each handmade and individually numbered in an edition of fifteen at Döttling’s Sindelfingen factory.

Starting at $33,015 for a calf leather case lined edition and topping out at $37,000 which gets you a cow-printed fur case, the luxurious sneaker storage unit will be more rare out in these streets than a purple pair of “Friends & Family” Travis Scott Air Jordan 4’s. Why Jordan Brand never dropped those beauties is beyond us, but that’s neither here nor there.

Aside from the fancy exterior, the sneaker safe also features a rechargeable fingerprint lock and even a motion-activated alarm for anyone looking to break into it and steal your holy grails. Not bad.

Check out the sneaker safe below and let us know if you’d drop $37K on one of these for your kicks in the comments section below.

The post Stadium Goods, FarFetch & Döttling Collaborate To Create The Ultimate Sneaker Safe appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Stadium Goods, FarFetch & Döttling Collaborate To Create The Ultimate Sneaker Safe was originally published on hiphopwired.com