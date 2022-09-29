Master Your Fall Skincare With Tips From Professional Makeup Artist Sheceria Chamblis

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

As the seasons change, so do the beauty products that we reach for daily. Nonetheless, one thing that remains the same is our desire to achieve glass-like skin and a flawless beat. Sheceria Chamblis, also known as MakeupbyBarbee, understands this desire. She prioritizes educating her clients with the proper tips for transitioning their skincare staples throughout the seasons and the importance of maintaining a healthy skin barrier.

Chamblis has worked with everyone from Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Kendra Robinson, Lil’ Mo, Alexis Sky, Sierra Gates, and more. And now, she’s serving us the inside scoop on everything we need to know about perfecting our autumn skincare regimen.

As a veteran makeup artist, what would you say are some pointers that one should keep in mind when transitioning their skincare regimen from summer to fall?

When transitioning from hot sticky summer to a dry, chilled fall climate, staying moisturized is the most important aspect of maintaining a good skin regimen. In the summer, it’s hot and draining, and our bodies will naturally respond by producing sweat and oil, some of us more than others. Most people stay away from moisturizing even though it’s still not a bad thing if you decide to. Transitioning to fall, it’s very cool and breezy, and our bodies don’t produce oil and sweat at the same rate as they will in the summer. The air around us is very drying, so it is important to moisturize daily so that our skin doesn’t dry out or, in some cases, flake or crack.

As our skin care transitions, so do our makeup routines. What would you say are five must-have/holy grail makeup products that one should have with them as we move into the colder months or even all year round?

Since our skin is drier during the fall season, it is beneficial to use products that will do the opposite. I typically don’t want to wear a mattifying product that will make my skin drier. I would switch from my matte foundation to a radiant foundation – I prefer NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation. I would also switch from a lightweight moisturizer to a heavier, or cream, moisturizer like Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream. I like to keep my eyeshadows, blushes, and lipglosses/lipstick incongruent with the seasons, so I use more earth-tone shadows and warmer tone blushes like MAC Cosmetics’ Powder Blush in the shade “Raizin.” It’s the perfect time for matte brown or nude lips.

Perhaps the most challenging season to maintain moisture in the skin is the winter. As an oily girl, I know that I must be more mindful of keeping my skin moisturized when winter comes around. What are some pivotal tips and tricks to achieving this during winter?

The winter season can really attack your skin if you’re not careful. If your day and night skin routine is not really a “routine,” I would immediately make it a consistent one. Get to know your skin, do your research and ensure you’re using skin products that actually work for your skin. And implement those products in your daily schedule.

No one likes dry, cracked lips, so I would definitely recommend a lip scrub to exfoliate and get rid of dead skin and use a good lip balm to keep them moist. It’s also a good idea to exfoliate the face, depending on the person. It’s easier for excess oil to get trapped under the skin due to your pores being closed from the cool air.

Now we know we can’t achieve a flawless makeup application without having skin that is in its healthiest state. If you had to pick one key tip to achieve flawless, healthy skin – what would you say that is?

Besides a consistent and effective skincare regimen, the key to keeping flawless skin is to watch what you’re putting into your body. I’m not saying that you can’t indulge, but keep it balanced because if you’re not careful sometimes, all those imperfections we hate to see on ourselves will show up on your face. Make sure you’re drinking enough water.

Master Your Fall Skincare With Tips From Professional Makeup Artist Sheceria Chamblis was originally published on hellobeautiful.com