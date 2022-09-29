HomeAM Clique

Woman Sells Her Daughter To Man For Sneakers

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Just when you thought you have heard it all, then all of sudden boom another dumb situation happens again in these ghetto streets of America. Recently a 31-year old woman was sentenced to a 21 year sentence for conspiracy to sex trafficking of her six-year-old daughter, and will remain on federal supervision for life.

It all started with from the mother engaging on a dating app called “Plenty of Fish.” Kylie Ruby Flores [the mother] started dating Trever Daniel Harder [the trafficker and purchaser]. In an evidence recovered by the Spokane, Washington Police Department officers found videos of the attacks that the young girl described to law enforcement.

Harder is still awaiting sentencing.

Close