A suspect has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Destinee Govan, the Memphis rapper better known as Lotta Cash Desto.

24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams is facing murder charges following a shooting along Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road on Saturday (September 24). Govan was driving a silver Porsche SUV when Williams and another individual pulled behind Govan’s vehicle and got out before opening fire, according to the Houston Police Department.

Govan died at the scene. The 20-year-old female passenger was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators initially viewed the possible motive being road rage or robbery as the vehicle was fired upon from multiple sides. Williams is currently hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound. Officials are still seeking another person of interest in relation to the shooting.

Desto, who recently moved to Houston from Memphis, was signed to Lil Uzi Vert’s label, and the pair released singles such as “Lunchroom” in June. On Monday (September 26), Uzi took to Twitter to reflect on Desto’s passing.

“I been tryna keep my mind off sh*t but it definitely hurt,” he wrote.

Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lotta Cash Desto was originally published on hot1009.com