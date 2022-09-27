HomeB'more

Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B

Source: Courtesy / Palms Casino Resort

Big news for Baltimore County educators! Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that our educators and employees within the Baltimore County Public School system they will be getting a pay increase this year. Their new salary increase is apart of  a $76 million plan, where employees will get a 3 percent cost of living increase, mid year step increase and bonuses. In addition each employee with at least 30 years will get an additional bonus, Olszewski said the pay increases has now made Baltimore County Public Schools educators  among the top paid in the state.

Close