HomeCelebrity News

Lizzo Gives Us Glam In A Custom A-morir x Yitty Catsuit

Lizzo showed off her killer style when she rocked a blue A-morir x Yitty catsuit for a recent performance.

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Deadline Room

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Lizzo recently gave us another fashion moment that we loved when she performed in a custom A-morir x Yitty catsuit that we can’t stop thinking about!

The beauty was spotted on Instagram rocking the custom catsuit to perfection which featured a sparkly blue striped detailing throughout and a nude suit underneath to give the “barely there” look that we all love.  The starlet wore this look for a recent performance and we’re sure she shut it down in this stunning ensemble.

The beauty paired the look with matching blue combat boots and wore her hair in tight curls with a middle part. Her make up matched her blue look as she rocked sparkly blue eye shadow on her eyes and served face and body as she modeled off the look selfie style while dancing around in the mirror ahead of her big performance.

The designer took to Instagram to show off Lizzo’s custom look, captioning the short video, “Custom crystal a-morir X @yitty catsuit for @lizzobeeating’s tour! Go get em girl!!!!!”

Check out the stunning look below.

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this couture look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it?DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand

Lizzo Gives Us Glam In A Custom A-morir x Yitty Catsuit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close