Tiffany Haddish Says She “Lost Everything” Due To Molestation Allegations Against Her And Aries Spears

So, the allegations that comedians Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish groomed and molested a brother and sister while featuring them in videos when they were 14 and 7 years old have been dropped by their accuser, the now 22-year-old sister. But Haddish says the retraction hasn’t changed how the allegations affected her career and how she “lost everything.”

“All my gigs, gone. Everything, gone,” Haddish told TMZ Wednesday. “I don’t have no job, bro.”

From Page Six:

According to IMDB, Haddish, 42, has two projects in post-production, but none that she is currently filming or listed as in pre-production.

She also has no upcoming tour dates for her comedy tour, per Ticketmaster.

The allegations aside, it probably doesn’t help Haddish’s cause that the Aries Spears skit video that became one of the subjects of the allegations does (or did?) actually exist, it’s gross and pervy AF and it did clearly feature the “Girls Trip” actress as clear as day. (Seriously, if you’ve seen the video, you might find yourself lacking in sympathy for either comedian involved.) The video was featured on Funny Or Die, which said it removed the skit because it was so “disgusting.”

Still, the alleged victim herself told TMZ Tuesday, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years–and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us.”

“We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us,” she continued.

And while abuse victims defending their abusers is far from uncommon, sometimes all we can do is accept what’s been said by the person who knows what they experienced better than we do.

But that video was still gross AF. Just sayin’.

