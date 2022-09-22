92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Michelle Obama is coming to a city near you soon!

The First Lady announced her “The Light We Carry” six-city book tour kicking off this fall. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times is a memoir said to discuss, “practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world.”

The tour will start in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. on November 15 and go to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco before it ends in Los Angeles on December 13.

“This book means so much to me — it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty,” Obama said in a release. “On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

People who are looking to attend can register for the “Verified Fan” presale between now and Monday, Sept. 26. On Sept. 28 at 10 a.m and tickets will be first come first serve. General public tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.

The Light We Carry Book Tour Schedule November 15: Warner Theatre, Washington D.C. November 18: The Met, Philadelphia December 3: Fox Theatre, Atlanta December 5: Chicago Theatre, Chicago December 10: The Masonic, San Francisco December 13: YouTube Theater, Los Angeles

LATEST POSTS:

Michelle Obama Announces Her Fall ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour In These Six Cities was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com