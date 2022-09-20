92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We can’t get enough of Tia Mowry ‘s fashionable Instagram Reels and earlier today, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style once again when she modeled off a stylish look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress, wife and mother took shared a fun, transition Reel of herself as she modeled a stylish look that fit the beauty perfectly! For her first look, she donned a comfortable all-teal two piece sweat suit before she made the transitioned to an adorable sheer yellow top and skirt. For both looks, she donned a natural make up look and wore her signature curly hair in long, jumbo box braids that framed the sides of her face.

The Family Reunion star looked adorable as she danced around to the soundtrack of her Reel and was all smiles as she modeled off her stylish look for her millions of Instagram followers, who loved the look just as much as we did.

“It’s giving silhouette! SHEESH! Shine your light, mamas!!” she captioned the energetic Instagram Reel and gave us major style envy in the process.

Check out the stylish video below.

Tia’s fashionable Instagram Reels have become our new favorite thing – wouldn’t you agree?! Which look of the starlet is your favorite?

Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Yellow Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com