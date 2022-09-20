Nike Officially Unveils LeBron James’ LeBron XX Signature Sneaker

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s actually not that difficult to believe that LeBron James is now up to his 20th signature sneaker. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Nike officially unveiled the LeBron XX.

The 20 is significant since this also happens to be Bron’s 20th year rocking with the Swoosh. Being touted as his sneaker for “the next generation,” the shoe is King James’ lightest yet and is the first his signature kicks to arrive in a low-cut silhouette first.

Built to honor the future Hall of Famer’s career, it features all the technical bells and whistles you would expect. There is Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, along with a carbon fiber midfoot shank. Despite it being a low profile shoe, there is still an Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot and a larger Zoom Air unit in the heel. Up top are synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrails to keep your foot secure over the footbed and outside there is a multidirectional outsole pattern for surefooted grip.

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” says Jason Petrie, the Senior Footwear Designer for Men’s Basketball who has been lead on the LeBron line since the Zoom LeBron VII, in a statement. “The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.”

It was Bronny and Bryce who actually debuted their dad’s shoe while playing AAU ball this past summer.

The first Time Machine colorway of the LeBron 20 will be available September 29 with more colorways releasing through the rest of 2022.

