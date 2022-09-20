HomeB'more

Suspicious Device Found Outside Pine Grove Middle School in Baltimore County

Breaking News

 Students at Pine Grove Middle School and Pine Grove Elementary were evacuated following a suspicious package which officers later said was a  device in a car  that was found on the middle school’s property. A person of interest is in police custody.  Officers have since also started investigating the 1600 block of Whitehead Court. Security Boulevard is also closed down from Woodlawn Drive to I-695. All of Whitehead Court is currently closed, along with Whitehead Road between Security and Whitestone roads.

 

