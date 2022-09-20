HomeAM Clique

Honda Asked Employees To Return Bonus Money

#IKYFL – Honda employees in Ohio have been asked to return cash back to the company accidentally issued overpaid bonuses. A memo was sent out to employees in the Maryvilles plant to inform them of the return of funds being requested.

According to NBC4i, “an employee’s wife said many people could not handle returning the extra cash as it would impact their families.” Additionally, she said, “that her husband recalled that this was not the highest he’s received for a bonus check.” The amount that was given equalled out to paying out a few major monthly bills such as their mortgage, a car note and almost a month worth of groceries.

Would you return your bonus money if the company asked you to?

