Yung Miami’s Latest Hair Is Making Us Green With Envy

Yung Miami’s style is everything and the rapper was recently making us green with envy in an all green ensemble that we absolutely love!

Taking to the platform, the Miami rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the all-green ensemble which she paired with a matching, money green colored wig. The sparkly mini dress fit the beauty like a glove and showed off her killer curves and banging body as she wore the look with fishnet stockings.

The fashionista paired the look with minimal jewelry and although we couldn’t see her shoes in her IG post, we know they had to be just as fire for the fit to be set off right. As for her hair, the starlet wore a new, money green wig with a middle part and donned green eye shadow around her eyes while serving face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

"5 attachments" the fashion queen captioned the super sexy photo set for her 5 million Instagram followers.

Check it out below.

“The prettiest” the beauty’s best friend and fellow rapper Saucy Santana commented underneath the fashionable look while another wrote, “Wheww baby it’s the bust down middle part and layers for meeeeeee ”

We’re loving this ensemble on the City Girl. Would you rock this all green look?

