Lebron And Savannah James Serve Black Royalty In Stunning Family Photos

If you’ve ever wanted to know how the king and queen live, you have been welcomed into the luxurious home of Lebron and Savannah James in the upcoming October/November issue of Vanity Fair. Savannah James shared images from their editorial spread and they’re as stunning as you’d imagine.

Dubbed “basketball’s first family” — Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri, Lebron and Savannah — pose in front of art from the Nino Mier Gallery in their dining room. “Excuse my language, but we a dope family,” Savannah told the fashion glossy.

Lebron, Savannah, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri are wearing Gucci; styled by Matthew Henson. Zhuri’s hair clips are by Super Smalls. LeBron’s bracelets and Savannah’s earrings and ring are by Van Cleef & Arpels. LeBron’s watch is Tiffany & Co. and Patek Philippe.

Lebron also posted the images on his page, with the caption, “There’s King’s and Queen’s/Royalty in America as well and I hope I can be one of the ones who showcase that on a daily basis James Gang at home!!! Love our family so damn much!!!!!!!”

In another stunning image propped by their Porsche 918 Spyder, Savannah serves modern Morticia vibes in a black lace gown with a plunging neckline by Chanel, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and a necklace by Bulgari; complimented by Lebron who looks equally as sleek in an all-black Tom Ford look.

Lebron’s mother Gloria also joined the family for their first family photoshoot. “They look like the 2023 Rockefellers,” she told the mag.

Of all the NBA couples, Lebron and Savannah have maintained a level of mystique that they slowly seem to be peeling back. They recently gave us a glimpse into their home for Savannah’s birthday dinner on their property. And Savannah continues to serve as a rising fashionista.

Lebron and Savannah are celebrating their nine-year anniversary, today. “9 years down(21), forever to go!! Cheers to us my love!! Happy Anniversary!! #JamesGang” she captioned a candid of she and Lebron on Instagram.

Congrats!

