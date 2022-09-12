92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Philly’s rapper PNB Rock was shot and Killed Monday afternoon after robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles.

According to the LA Times, the shooting took place at 1:15 p.m. The ‘Selfish’ rapper born Rakim Allen, was at the restaurant with his girlfriend who shared their location on Instagram. She has since deleted the post.

Officials said the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded items from the victim before shooting the rapper and fleeing the scene. The LAPD says he was targeted for his jewelry.

He was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. PST. He was 30 years old.

A video of PNB Rock lying down while gruesomely bleeding on the floor of Roscoe’s has been circulating on Twitter.

The rapper just recently posted to his Instagram stories 3 hours ago wearing a black shirt. In the video, you can see Rock in a black shirt while someone turns him over from his stomach to his back. You can also see what appears to be his face. The video is very disturbing. Please watch this at your own discretion here.

Sending love to his family and children. Keep them in your prayers.

PNB Rock Fatally Shot in LA at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com