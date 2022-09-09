92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We had the pleasure of having a dynamic trio in the POTC studio recently thanks to the likes of singers RaHBi and Jai’Len Josey, in addition to viral funnyman Zoie.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For those who attended RaHBI’s STRANGE! showcase at ATL’s Terminal West a few weeks back were treated to a night where all were accepted alongside featured performers like STOUT, SEVNDEEP and the aforementioned Jai’Len. Zoie handled hosting duties, and as you can see they knew it would be a special night based on a previous sit-down with Incognito and DJ Misses.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the full interview with RaHBi, Jai’Len Josey, and the always funny Zoie via Posted On The Corner below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

#FBF: RaHBi, Zoie And Jai’Len Josey Break Down The ‘Strange’ Experience was originally published on blackamericaweb.com