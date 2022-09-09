92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Trinity Rodman, the 19-year-old daughter of retired NBA great Dennis Rodman, just became the highest-paid player in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Washington Spirit forward just inked a four-year contract extension worth $1.1 million, per Yahoo. She is guaranteed to be with the organization through the 2024-2025 season, with a player option for the following year.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons,” head coach Kris Ward said in a statement. “She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts.”

In January 2021, at 18 years old, Rodman became the youngest player ever drafted in NWSL history. She had a stellar first season, earning her the Young Player of the Year award as well as Rookie of the Year honors.

Rodman also led the Spirit to their first championship in team history, and she was named to the 2021 Best XI First Team. Among her many praises and accolades, the 5-10 footballer was also nominated for the 2022 Ballon D’or award, which recognizes the top soccer players in the world.

And earlier this year, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski called her up to be a part of the national team as well. “She was one of the most exciting players in the league this past season, and she proved that she can be impactful at the professional level in NWSL. And now with that, she earned a call-up for the national team,” he told ESPN in January.

“She’s still a young player,” Andonovski added, “but we do want to expose her to the environment where she can get her feet wet a little bit, and get used to the environment, get used to my coaching and the players that she’s around, and hopefully she can continue growing and show that what she was able to do in the league, she can do that at the international level.”

Trinity Rodman, Dennis Rodman’s Daughter, Becomes Highest Paid Player In Women’s Soccer League was originally published on cassiuslife.com