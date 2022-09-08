Hitmaka Speaks On Never Returning To Rap And His Upcoming LP As A Producer

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

You may have known him as Yung Berg in the past, but the Chicago-bred rapper has successfully reinvented himself over the past few years as an in-demand producer based in ATL under the new moniker Hitmaka.

We sat down with the multifaceted music man recently to get an update on his forthcoming album, working with some of the greats and why he’ll never rap again. He also spoke on some of the new artists that he’s hoping to work with in the near future and even gets bold on why, even if he did entertain a return to music, no one wants any VERZUZ smoke given his catalog!

Watch Hitmaka’s interview with Posted On The Corner below:

