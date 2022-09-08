Red Bull SoundClash Makes 2022 Return To The U.S. This Fall

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Red Bull SoundClash will make its return to the United States this fall with four acts taking on one another in a friendly music battle format with the crowd serving as the deciding factor. Starting in October, Larry June, Babyface Ray, Gary Clark Jr., and Paul Wall will lock horns in three separate events across the nation.

Red Bull SoundClash was announced Thursday (September 8) and for those unfamiliar, the concept of the SoundClash harkens back to the days of Dancehall Reggae sound clashes where massive sound systems “clashed” or battled each other, using the approval of the crowd as a marker of superiority. Since starting in 2006 in the Netherlands, Red Bull’s version of the clash has taken the culture and concept all around the world.

The first SoundClash features the Bay Area’s Larry June up against Detroit’s Babyface Ray, kicking off in Ray’s hometown on October 15. The guys run it back on June’s home turf in San Francisco on November 3.

A Texas showdown between Austin’s Gary Clark Jr. and Houston’s Paul Wall. The battle between the Lone Star State greats will take place in Houston on November 10.

Both June and Ray offer statements in support of the event and are looking forward to thrilling the fans with the unique performance concept.

“It’s always love for the D, but You know we gotta do it real big, very organic, for the City. Numbers. Yeehee. Good job Larry! Good job Red Bull!” June said.

Babyface Ray added, “I’m just excited to put on for the D and show the world what we all about. History in the making! It’s gonna be something special, for sure. We wanna thank Red Bull for putting us on to this.”

EMPIRE, the famed independent record label where both June and Ray are signed, partnered with Red Bull to bring this experience to the masses. The label’s founder Ghazi says, “EMPIRE is excited to partner with Red Bull for a super dope experience showcasing the raw talents of Larry June and Babyface Ray. They are both deeply rooted in their hometowns of San Francisco and Detroit, which are core to the DNA of their music. We can’t wait to be a part of it all.”

To learn more about the 2022 return of the Red Bull SoundClash, including how to get tickets, click here.

Detailed descriptions for the Red Bull Soundclash events can be found below.

DETROIT | October 15th: Babyface Ray vs. Larry June

Venue: Russell Industrial Center

Purchase tickets here

Red Bull SoundClash celebrates the culture-defining sounds of Detroit and the Bay in this two-part face-off, first happening in Ray’s Motor City hometown. These two talents will also perform their exciting new collaborative single “Extra of Um” onstage for the first time, while exploring the sounds and artists that defined who they are.

SAN FRANCISCO | November 3rd: Larry June vs. Babyface Ray

Venue: The Regency Ballroom

Purchase tickets here

The second round of the Detroit to the Bay showdown heads to June’s hometown at the stunning Regency Ballroom where only one can be crowned king of the Red Bull SoundClash. Fans should expect some exciting special guests and more onstage surprises.

HOUSTON | November 10th: Gary Clark Jr. vs. Paul Wall

Venue: 713 Music Hall

Purchase tickets here

Paul Wall brings it home to Houston during this Texas-sized showdown of Southern sound with blues-rock phenom Gary Clark Jr. This November showdown will bring together two different styles for a red-hot showcase of two top voices.

—

Photo: Red Bull SoundClash

The post Red Bull SoundClash Makes 2022 Return To The U.S. This Fall appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Red Bull SoundClash Makes 2022 Return To The U.S. This Fall was originally published on hiphopwired.com