Aries Spears and Tiffany Haddish found themselves in a well of controversy after an explosive piece released by The Daily Beast revealed that the pair were being sued for molestation and grooming. Both comedians responded publicly to the accusations brought forth in the lawsuit, but Spears took it one step further and says that the lawsuit is “extortion.”

Taking to the Instagram page of the Spears & Steinberg podcast from Aries Spears and Andy Steinberg. In a clip teasing an upcoming episode, Spears, 47, addressed the lawsuit in a vague fashion but apparently wanted to say more.

“Listen, obviously for legal reasons, I really can’t talk about anything at this time,” Spears says in the clip. “But I just, more or less, want to say to all the loyal listeners, thank you guys for your support and for your love. Listen, this is an extortion case, this is a shakedown. We won’t be shaken down.”

The unnamed plaintiffs and siblings in the lawsuit, Jane Doe, 22, and John Doe, 14, were minors at the time they filmed a skit with Haddish and Spears that approached a delicate subject and crossed the line according to most observers.

The mother of the siblings brought a lawsuit against the comedians previously that was unsuccessful and the attorney for Spears calls the latest attempt “frivolous.”

The post Aries Spears Says Accusers Are Using "Extortion" Tactics appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

