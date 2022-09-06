No CAP: Young Guru Drops Receipt That JAY-Z Recorded Epic ‘God Did’ Verse In One Take

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re still talking about JAY-Z’s epic “God Did” verse, and now there is skepticism about whether or not HOV recorded it in his signature one-take style. Young Guru has come through with a huge receipt to kill all doubt.

Fresh off his expert dissection of Jigga’s “God Did” bars, the engineer/producer decided to shut up the naysayers who fixed their lips and Twitter fingers to say JAY-Z did not record the verse in one take.

In the caption for the IG post that shares a photo of JAY-Z taking a photo or recording a video of Guru doing what he does best, he wrote:

“This is first and last time I’m gonna do this. I could care less if you believe me when I say that he did this @djkhaled verse in one take. Let’s be clear for the youth. Doing a song in one take is just a bonus of the level of talent. The song is what is important,” he started off his lengthy caption, “You have to realize how much work is done before he goes in the booth. Questions like, ‘are these the right words’, ‘are you going in the right direction’, ‘is this the best flow’ are all answered and addressed mentally way before you record. Then you say the verse over and over in the control room to memorialize it.”

Young Guru Had Time For The Haters

Guru did not that JAY-Z doesn’t record all of his songs in one-take but has “done A LOT of verses,” in that manner. “I have no reason to [cap]! Look at the zoom in of the screen. There are no chops or breaks in that audio. This ‘I don’t believe you unless I see it’ thing is foreign to me. So here is your proof. It doesn’t matter if you believed me…..God Did!!!” he continued.

DJ Khaled is currently celebrating his latest album, “God Did,” opening up at no.1 this week on the Billboard 200. The verse has been celebrated, and the subject of intense debate after Jigga’s comments during a rare Twitter Space appearance had many calling him out for being a “capitalist.”

While Khaled is thankful for God for his recent success, he needs to throw plenty of thanks JAY-Z’s way because his bars helped push that album.

No CAP!

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The post No CAP: Young Guru Drops Receipt That JAY-Z Recorded Epic ‘God Did’ Verse In One Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

No CAP: Young Guru Drops Receipt That JAY-Z Recorded Epic ‘God Did’ Verse In One Take was originally published on hiphopwired.com