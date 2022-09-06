Nope, Scottie Pippen’s Ex & Michael Jordan’s Son Not Dating, Despite Being Spotted Out Together

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We all know that nothing gets the rumor mill spinning like when celebrities who know one thought were dating are caught out it public together looking like they’re on a date.

Well, apparently, that also applies to the family members of celebrities.

So, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife was spotted with Michael Jordan’s son and the two appeared to be on a double date with another couple. Now, for those of us who would not recognize Pippen’s ex or Jordan’s son if we bumped into them at Waffle House and they were both wearing the respective Chicago Bulls jerseys of the NBA legend they’re attached to, we might wonder how anyone even noticed the pair. (To be fair, Pippen’s ex is a Real Housewives star, so, fans would certainly know her. It’s entirely possible I’m just being an old curmudgeon shaking my fist and saying WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE AND WHY WON’T THEY GET TF OFF MY LAWN???) But people did notice and, of course, they had much to say. You think it’s the 17-year age gap that got people talking?

From TMZ:

TMZ has obtained photos of the pair sitting down next to each other during the lunch, and apparently leaving too — with LP leading the way and Marcus following closely behind.

Eyewitnesses tell us they were there for about 45 minutes, and that there were no obvious signs of PDA between them. However, our sources say Larsa seemed to be trying to keep a low profile and got a little skittish when she realized folks had spotted her/were taking pics. She’s been in town this weekend with her girlfriends, hosting some sort of retail store reopening at the Aventura Mall … which is well-documented on her social media. What wasn’t shown, though, was who else might’ve been in her orbit — and now, it looks like we know … Mike’s 2nd oldest was tagging along. The age difference isn’t as drastic as it usually is with Larsa’s would-be SOs. She’s 48, and MJ is 31 … so 17 years give or take.

https://twitter.com/Bossip/status/1567179439443697665

Anyway, unfortunately for people who love a juicy celebrity (or celebrity-adjacent) hook-up story, it turns out Larsa and Marcus are not dating or sleeping together or even holding hands at the movies or whatever it is young (ish) couples do these days. They’re are actually just friends.

Yes, I know that is an anti-climactic end to a story that never was—but that tends to happen when folks are out here minding someone else’s business. Sometimes people are just sitting at a table together, y’all. It happens.

The post Nope, Scottie Pippen’s Ex & Michael Jordan’s Son Not Dating, Despite Being Spotted Out Together appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Nope, Scottie Pippen’s Ex & Michael Jordan’s Son Not Dating, Despite Being Spotted Out Together was originally published on hiphopwired.com