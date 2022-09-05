HomePersia's Picks

E.coli Contaminants Found In West Baltimore Water

Breaking News

  Today the Baltimore Department of Public Works said that the bacteria E. coli has been identified in the water samples of several West Baltimore buildings. The bacteria was identified at a firehouse and two police facilities within the radius between the Sandtown- and Harlem Park neighborhoods. Those affected so far have been told to use water for flushing only.

However it isn’t clear whether residential buildings in the area are affected, so DPW said residents might want to consider boiling any water used from faucets. The department will be distributing water as needed TODAY.

