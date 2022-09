E.coli Contaminants Found In West Baltimore Water

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Today the Baltimore Department of Public Works said that the bacteria E. coli has been identified in the water samples of several West Baltimore buildings. The bacteria was identified at a firehouse and two police facilities within the radius between the Sandtown- and Harlem Park neighborhoods. Those affected so far have been told to use water for flushing only.

However it isn’t clear whether residential buildings in the area are affected, so DPW said residents might want to consider boiling any water used from faucets. The department will be distributing water as needed TODAY.